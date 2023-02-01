Over $60,000 in funding has allowed the Holy Catholic Family Regional Division to set up additional supports for Ukrainian students enrolled in their schools.

The $5,500 per student grant from the province, has gone towards supporting 11 students in the Division

who are enrolled at Good Shepherd School and Glenmary School in Peace River, Rosary School in

Manning, and St. Stephen’s in Valleyview. Superintendent Betty Turpin says the money allowed them to, have one school extend a part time teacher’s full time equivalency as well as extra hours for an

Educational Assistant. Other facilities have hired fluent Ukrainian speakers to offer individual supports to students in the class.

Turpin says the goal is to give students the best education possible in a safe and caring way.

“Therefore, we want to do everything we can to make these student’s transition to a new community and new school as seamless as possible.”

- Advertisement -

The money was part of a one time, $12 million batch of funding announced by the provincial government in November 2022.