Grande Prairie saw 13 opioid related deaths from September to November last year

By Kassandra Patterson
Thirteen people died due to a fatal opioid overdose in Grande Prairie between September and November of last year. November had the highest number of deaths with five recorded. According to data from the Alberta Substance Use Surveillance System, all 13 deaths were linked to non-pharmaceutical opioids.

The deaths bring the total number of fatal drug poisonings from January 1st to November 31st to 38. In comparison to the same time in 2021, there have been two fewer drug poisoning-related deaths reported in the city.

Albertans struggling with addiction can contact the Addiction Helpline at 1-866-332-2322 for support, information, and referral services. The toll-free confidential helpline operates 24/7.

