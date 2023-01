Johnathon Fortune from Theragen Counselling and Consulting joined me on the show for round 2 of taking the first step. Today’s topic was a discussion around mental hangovers and the feeling of being overwhelmed. I asked Johnathon about the signs and how we can identify them. If you’d like to learn more about therapy, visit Theragen Counselling and Consulting to take the first step today!

Here’s the full interview!