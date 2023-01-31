The City of Grande Prairie has mailed out the 2023 property assessment notices to residents.

According to the declaration made on the city’s website, anyone who received an assessment notice and would like to file a complaint has until the beginning of April. All complaints have to be filed in writing with the proper form along with payment and has to be delivered to the Legislative Services Department in city hall by April 4th.

Alternatively, assessors are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to discuss assessments.