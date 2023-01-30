UPDATE: Police say Nelson has been found safe.

Police in Peace River have reached out for help finding a missing woman. 25-year-old Madison Nelson was last seen on January 28th in Berwyn.

“Madison’s family are concerned for her well-being and wish to speak to her,” the RCMP says.

Nelson is described as 5’5″ and 110 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a hoodie and leggings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Peace River RCMP or Crime Stoppers.