One of the biggest focuses for the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie’s annual fundraiser this year is to make sure it is accessible to as many people as possible. Executive Director Daniel Becker explains they wanted to make sure as much of the public and the artists who submit their work attend, as attendance has previously been capped at around 180 to 200 tickets in the Teresa Sargent Hal at the Montrose Cultural Centre.

“We will be holding it at the Pomeroy [Hotel] this year, which means we can offer around 300 to 400 tickets,” Becker says. “That means we don’t have to sacrifice artists attending.”

One of the new things being brought into this year’s auction is the hiring of an experienced auctioneer from Calgary to come to educate ticket holders on things like appraisal and pricing of pieces.

“We’ve asked him to do a little workshop for people who have purchased tickets before on the 21st, to do run-throughs on appraisals and evaluations, kind of give examples. I’ve asked him to pick out five or six case studies on Canadian artists to illustrate career trajectory looking at where their careers went from where they started from.”

Becker is hoping adding this extra piece to the event will not only be something unique, but will also bring an educational element to it for the people who are wanting to learn more.

The annual event is the gallery’s biggest fundraiser of the year, with the money raised helping pay for operational costs.

“We have a lot of fluctuating opportunities year by year, depending on what shows are offered in the arts community in Canada or the United States, and depending on what educational opportunities are available to us throughout the year,” Becker notes.

Submissions are open until February 1st for artists and collectors who are hoping to have their piece auctioned off during this year’s event. Art Auction 42 will be happening Saturday, April 22nd at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.