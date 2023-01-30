The province has announced $718,878 worth of funding for three community projects in the County of Grande Prairie. The grant funding is from the provinces Community Initiatives Program (CIP).

The province announced $500,000 to the La Glace arena project. Meanwhile, the Bezanson Ag Society received $26,558 and and the Hythe & District Agricultural Society received $192,327 to help build the Mustang Spray Park.

Grande Prairie-Wapiti MLA & Finance Minister Travis Toews made the announcement Friday with County of Grande Prairie Reeve Bob Marshall, along with members of the three different organizations. Toews says he was happy to announce the funding for projects he believes will benefit those living in the peace region.

“These projects will help generate jobs and improve opportunities for families to build their community through sports and recreation,” Toews says. “I’m especially excited about a $500,000 grant for the La glace arena project. The people of the peace region have worked extremely hard to push this and other projects forward; projects that will support our community for many years to come.”

Money from the CIP goes towards projects that add to communities by assisting non-profit organizations, like the three named above, for either creating or enhancing community programs. These programs can include community events, gender equity projects, technology, and portable equipment.