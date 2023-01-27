Listen Live
County reminding residents warmer weather brings sidewalk hazards

By Kassandra Patterson
(John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNow Staff)

The County of Grande Prairie is issuing a reminder to residents recent warm weather is creating icy conditions on sidewalks. The slippery sidewalks create increased hazards, including slips and falls, along with people walking in the street to avoid the icy sidewalks create their own set of hazards. When people take to the road to avoid the sidewalk it exposes pedestrians to traffic and the possibility of being hit.

Residents are reminded according to the county’s bylaws, all snow and ice have to be removed from sidewalks within 24 hours of a snowfall. According to a tweet from the county residents are keeping their neighbours and community safe by doing this.

