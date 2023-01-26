A 35-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a shooting turned assault on Whitefish First Nation.

Last week members of the Western Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit, along with the Peace River and High Prairie RCMP searched for Cadotte Lake 35-year-old Conway Blake Laboucan. He was located and arrested two days later.

Officials were looking for Laboucan following an attempted shooting that High Prairie RMP was called to on January 13th. According to officers the suspect attempted to shoot the victim, but the gun jammed, so the victim was instead assaulted with the gun.

Laboucan is facing several charges including assault with a weapon, three weapons offences, mischief, and possession of a weapon contrary to order. He remains in custody until his next court date in Peace River at the beginning of February.