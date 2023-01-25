The World Professional Chuckwagon Association (WPCA) has released their tentative schedule for the 2023 season. The Grande Prairie Stompede is one of eight stops confirmed on the WPCA’s schedule, with three marked as tentative. There are twelve stops included on the 2023 schedule including the three tentative stops and the Calgary Stampede.

On Tuesday the WPCA announced they signed a new contract with Century Downs Racetrack and Casino to be the official World Finals event with drivers competing for $75,000.

The chuckwagon season will kick off at the Grande Prairie Stompede from May 31st to June 4th, with drivers returning to the peace country for the Dawson Creek Exhibition at the beginning of August. The Stompede’s second annual Gala and Tarp sale is scheduled to take place on April 1st.