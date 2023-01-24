The Grande Prairie Public Library has a full schedule of events planned for Family Literacy Week.

One of the events will be the annual Family Literacy Day competition where Grande Prairie will compete against other communities to become the Most Readerly Community in Alberta. Those interested in participating in the annual Read for 15 competition can do so by reading anything for 15 minuntes on Friday. A book, magazine, cereal box, recipe, Facebook, or anything with words you can read for 15 minutes at a time counts. Once someone has read for 15 minutes they then can go track how many people in a business or house completed the challenge.

There will also be a Family Literacy Day event held Friday at the Prairie Mall where literacy-themed booths will be set up and there will be three different storytimes throughout the day. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with several community organizations including the Grande Prairie Council for Life Long Learning, Babies’ Best Start, Centre for Young Parents, Family Education Society, South Peace Rural Community Learning, and the Grande Prairie Family Centered Coalition & United for Literacy.

Throughout the week there will also be several storytimes at the library with special guests from city council, the Grande Prairie Storm, and RCMP. The full schedule can be found on the library’s website.