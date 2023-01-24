Multiple police units were involved in the seizure of weapons and drugs from a home on Sturgeon Creek Cree Nation. The Western Alberta Crime Reduction Unit, RCMP Police Dog Service, and Valleyview RCMP seized nine different guns, including two sawed-off shotguns and two rifles, ammunition, two crossbows, nunchucks, and body armour, along with meth and cocaine.

Police originally went to the home looking for two people wanted on outstanding warrants, and found four people outside the home along with an idling vehicle. Police were able to get a search warrant for both the vehicle and home after noticing two sawed-off shotguns in the vehicle, which they later found out were loaded.

RCMP arrested three people from the Sturgeon Cree Nation and one person from Valleyview. Kristen Lynn Gouchey is facing 29 weapons and drug-related charges, and Dorian Anakian is facing eight counts each of Weapons offences and possession of a weapon contrary to order. Jordana Ray-Lynn Goodswimer has four counts of failing to appear in court and eight weapons offences charges. Brandon Lee Munroe is facing 18 different drug and weapons-related charges, along with failing to appear.

All four remain in custody until they appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court.