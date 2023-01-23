Kayla and Ashton Skrlik, originally from Nampa, along with the rest of Team Skrlik secured their spot in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts competition after winning the 2023 Sentinel Storage Alberta Scotties Tournament of Hearts Provincial Championship. Team Skrlik, based out of Calgary, won 9-8 over Team Scheidegger, based out of Lethbridge. The victory was a photo finish for the team who were down a point heading into the last end with the hammer, winning with the last rock.

Sundays win capped off an undefeated eight game tournament. They won the draws leading up to the championships with scores of 6-4, 8-5, 10-2, 9-3, 8-4, 11-4, and 7-6. The success at the provincial finals means the sisters will make their Scotties Tournament of Hearts debut dawning the Alberta colours thanks to their provincial win.

After their championship win, Glenmary School & Holy Family CyberHigh took to their Facebook page, congratulating the schools alumni on their victory.