The emergency department at the Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital will again be closed overnight. Alberta Health Services says there has been an unexpected lack of registered nursing staff and it is unable to find coverage.

No staff will be available in the emergency department from 5 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday. In the meantime, people are asked to call 9-1-1 in the case of a medical emergency.

AHS notes that EMS is still available, and nurses will be on site in the hospital in Acute Care.