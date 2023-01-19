Officials are dealing with a natural gas spill on Pembina Pipelines Northern Line, around 30 kilometres away from Valleyview.

According to the MD of Greenview website around 6:20 pm Wednesday the company reported the emergency incident. The pipeline has since been isolated while officials work to fix the situation.

In a release, the company says roadblocks have been set up in the area to divert traffic, emphasizing safety for those in the area is their main priority.

“We have contacted residents in the immediate area of the release and advised them of the situation and are supporting those affected by arranging temporary accommodation. Pembina will continue to provide assistance that may be required,” says a statement from the company.

The pipeline company is said to provide updates on the situation as necessary.