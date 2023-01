Prompted by our last Erica’s book club read, Lone Wolf by Jodi Picoult, our discussion on-air today was about whether we’ve undertaken any end-of-life planning to take the burden off of our family members, like having a will, registering to be an organ donor, expressing whether you’d like extraordinary measures to be taken to sustain life.

I remembered midway through that my mother is an estate lawyer and took the opportunity to squeeze some free legal advice out of her.