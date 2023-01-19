Despite seeing slight price increases, rent in the City of Grande Prairie remains among the lowest of the 35 cities surveyed in the latest Rentals.ca and Urban nation National Rent Report.

Grande Prairie is sitting 34th on the list for December with a one-bedroom apartment on average costing $1007, which is up 12 percent compared to the same month the previous year. A two-bedroom apartment in the city only saw a year-over-year increase of 3.3 percent on average costing $1148.

Across Alberta, rent prices saw a 16.8 percent year-over-year increase in December, with the average rent for a one-bedroom across the province costing $1293. The national average was up 12.1 percent, with the average one-bedroom costing $1681.

In the entirety of 2022, the average rent increased by 10.9 percent, which broke a two-year decline streak seen in 2020 and 2021.

Lloydminster finished 35th on the list for December with a one-bedroom apartment costing $840 and a two-bedroom costing $980. Vancouver and Toronto remain the two most expensive places for rent in the country. The average rent for a one-bedroom in Vancouver is $2,596, and in Toronto is $2,457. Calgary finished 25th on the list, and Edmonton finished 30th in December.