A trio of Grande Prairie and District Catholic schools have new boundary lines for students in the fall, including the not-yet-open St. Patrick School.

Earlier this week, the GPCSD Board of Trustees approved the 14 communities that will make up the St. Patrick School’s zone as of August 1st. The new boundaries will affect some communities that currently fall in the St. Kateri and Mother Teresa School zones.

In the City of Grande Prairie, students from Highland Park, Swanavon, Patterson Place, South Patterson Place, Southview, Country Club Estates, and Country Club West will be in the new school’s boundaries. The school population will also be made up of students from Wedgewood, River Road Estates, Sandy Lane Estates, Mandalay Estates and the Dunes from the County of Grande Prairie. The new boundaries also include Grovedale and area, along with the area east of Highway 40, south of Bear Creek, and the Wapiti River.

The modernized St. Patrick School will be able to accommodate around 425 students between pre-kindergarten and grade eight, as the building will be nearly double the size of the original.