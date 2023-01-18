The City of Grande Prairie is set to host their Annual Family Day event at Eastlink Center and Design Works Centre on February 19th.

There will be numerous free activities at the two locations including free access to Eastlink facilities like the aquatics centre squash and racquetball courts etc, cookie decorating, crafts and a track obstacle course to name a few.

The day of events is sponsored by New Horizon Co-op and City Mayor Jackie Clayton in a statement says the city is extremely happy and excited about the partnership.

“This day of free events aims to celebrate all families in our community by incorporating a mix of free activities that are culturally significant, age-inclusive and accessible,” Clayton says.

- Advertisement -

New Horizons Co-op General Manager Laurie Gronhovd echoes Clayton’s enthusiasm and adding the day is one of the community events the store is proud to be part of.

“New Horizon Co-op has been serving the Peace Region for 85 years. We are committed to having a positive impact within the communities we serve,” Gronhovd says.

All the action will kick off with the free facility access and a family fitness challenge at 8:00 am on February 19th and will run until 9:00 pm; while the rest of the events will take place between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.

A full list and schedule of events can be found on the City of Grande Prairie’s website.