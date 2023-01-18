While across Canada and the U.S. Gino Odjick is being remembered for his career in the NHL, those in the Peace Country will remember him for the season he played with the Horse Lake Thunder in the North Peace Hockey League.

Odjick passed away Sunday of heart failure, after a several-year-long battle with amyloidosis, a rare blood disease that attacks the body’s organs. The 52-year-old publicly shared he was diagnosed with the incurable disease in June 2014.

Odjick played 12 years in the NHL, suiting up for the Vancouver Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, and Montreal Canadiens.

In his one season with the Thunder, he marked his name on the franchise’s record books for having the third most all-time penalty minutes, with 145 minutes total, averaging five minutes a game. Outside of the penalty box, he is fifth for all-time points per game, finishing his season with 65 points through 25 games, an average of 2.6 per game. He was fifth overall for the most assists per season, finishing the 2004-2005 season with 49 assists.

Off the ice, Odjick focused on being a role model for Indigenous youth, and in 2015 was recognized with the Sports Award from Indspire. His bio on the national charity’s website shares how Odjick “delivered workshops around the province on issues such as bullying, effective communication skills, relationship building and goal setting.”