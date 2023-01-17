A group of doctors is proposing reopening the medical clinic in Beaverlodge to deal with the physician shortage in the area. In a letter to Beaverlodge Town Council, Dr. Camellia Presley says the group of physicians and non-physicians is working to buy the clinic attached to the Rexall.

“Opening this clinic will allow us to house several new physicians who will be active in the clinic, inpatient care, and in our hospital’s emergency department,” Presley says. “In Hythe, we have maxed out our space with three physicians and one nurse practitioner.”

Dr. Presley explains the updated space would have room for at least two to three more practitioners, while also creating the opportunity to eventually bring additional services to the area.

Dr. Presley’s letter highlights the different strains the medical system in the area is currently experiencing, including having only two physicians between Hythe and Beaverlodge providing services at the Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital’s emergency department. It has been temporarily closed several times over the past six months due to a lack of physician coverage.

“It is my belief that this community needs a functioning Emergency Department and access to inpatient beds in order to care for our community.”

Dr. Presley adds that there are currently two physicians in the process of getting registered and licensed through the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, with one planning to start in February.

If the group is successful in purchasing the clinic space, they are asking town council to forgo annual taxes on the building and cover basic water and sewer expenses.