Poor visibility due to fog is being reported around the Grande Prairie area. Environment Canada issues a fog advisory for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview region early Saturday morning.

“Fog will persist until late this morning with some fog patches lingering into the afternoon.”

The fog may redevelop Saturday night.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.”

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.