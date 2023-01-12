The Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta has opened applications for regional charities, non-profits, and Indigenous governing bodies to apply for $515,000 in funding. These funds will go towards helping organizations invest in different systems and processes as groups continue to rebound and operate post-COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO Laura LaValley explains the money is one of multiple different streams including partnerships with the United Way Centraide Canada and the Canadian Red Cross.

“We are just trying to work with our federal government to help make sure those funds get into the hands of organizations that need them the most, to help better equip them for accessibility and sustainable-time,” LaValley says.

This one-time funding will be used for projects which invest in the internal workings of these groups. Examples of these projects are accounting systems, contract management structures, communication planning, and more.

“How did these different pivots that they made, some of them still apply now that we are on the other side of the pandemic, some of them need to be switched back so there are just a lot of changes still happening for a lot of our community organizations.”

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould says the government is focused on creating an inclusive model when it comes to economic growth, and that includes creating equal opportunities as recovery from the pandemic continues.

“The Community Services Recovery Fund will strengthen the ability of charities and non-profits to deliver services and resources where they will have the most impact. Because of the National Funders’ strong connections with local organizations, they will ensure funding is distributed efficiently to organizations that provide services to communities in need across Canada,” Gould says.

Applications opened on January 6th. A break down of criteria and more information can be found on the Community Foundation’s website.