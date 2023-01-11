For anyone who listen’s to my show, mental health is something I take very seriously. Thankfully, Johnathan Fortune from Theragen, feels the same way. I invited him on my show this week to discuss men’s mental health and one of the topics we discussed was why it’s so hard to take the first step into seeking therapy. We covered a lot of ground and I asked some questions that, hopefully, helps you too!

Johnathan gave some really good advice on taking that first step and part of it is knowing where to go. I highly recommend getting to know Johnathan and his business, Theragen, by going to his website found HERE.