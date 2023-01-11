The County of Grande Prairie has extended the deadline to put in nominations for the 2023 Farm Family of the Year. Nominations for the 2023 award close on January 30th.

The family receiving the award will have significantly impacted the county’s agriculture community. This impact will be made through their farming practices along with their community involvement.

Agriculture Fieldmen for the County of Grande Prairie Sona Raven says there is a sense of pride in recognizing families’ positive impact on agriculture in the region.

With recognition dating back to 1969, the award represents a significant part of the County’s agricultural roots,” Raven says.

The 2023 Farm Family of the year and previous recipients will be recognized at the banquet being held by the County on March 10th at the Peace Country Agri Show at Evergreen Park.

Vavy Valley Farms was named the 2022 Family Farm of the Year, for there contributions to farming and the community in the Sexsmith area for more over half a century.

More information can be found online or by calling 780-532-9727.