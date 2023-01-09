The Grande Prairie RCMP is investigating reports of several phone calls warning of threatening situations across the city on Monday.

Shortly before 8 a.m., mounties first heard that a member of the public had received a phone call advising of a potentially threatening situation, followed up just two hours later by a similar report from a local school say they had received a call advising of a potential threat to the school.

Three additional schools, a school district office, and a hotel outside the city received similar calls advising of a potential threat to their locations as well.

Police say the phone calls all originated outside of Canada, and believe there is no risk to the public, students, or staff at any of the locations. However, they say they will continue to investigate the reports as threats can have a significant impact on students, staff, families, and the community’s feeling of safety and mental wellbeing.