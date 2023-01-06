December saw an increase in break and enters in the City of Grande Prairie. RCMP attended 29 reported break-and-enter incidents between December 1st and 31st of 2022, which is up by 11 incidents compared to the same timeframe the previous year.

According to the numbers released by Grande Prairie RCMP, there were 19 fewer thefts from vehicles in the city, with officials responding to 13 incidents in December. Vehicle thefts were down to 25 cases from the 34 reported in December 2021, and possession of stolen property went from 26 cases in December 2021 to 17 cases in December 2022.

In the rural Grande Prairie area, possession of stolen property cases dropped to three in the last month of 2022 from 15 in the same month the previous year. There were three break-and-enters in rural Grande Prairie in December, down from 10 last year, and there were five vehicle thefts in the last month of 2022. Incidents of theft from motor vehicles stayed at two cases from 2021 to 2022.

There were 2,135 total incidents reported in the city from January to December 2022, down from 2,336 incidents in 2021. Total incidents in the rural region dropped from 2,844 in 2021 to 2,562 in 2022.