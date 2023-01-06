Nicole Menzies is the new Executive Director of the Grande Prairie Storm.

Menzies has been part of the Grande Prairie community for the past 10 years and is said to have a strong business background, having owned and operated businesses not only in the Peace Country but also in New York City. She also has 10 years of experience as an instructor at the University of Alberta, and Northwestern Polytechnic in the Business and Elementary Education departments.

Menzies also brings experience from her volunteer work in the region. She has sat on several boards in Grande Prairie, including the Mamas for Mamas Executive Board as a Community Outreach director. Over the past five years, she has been a division commissioner, team manager, and tournament chair for the Grande Prairie Minor Hockey Association.

Storm Vice President Morgan Lange says her immersion in the hockey community will be an asset to the team.

“The Storm Hiring Committee and Board of Directors are confident in Menzies ability to lead the organization,” Lange says. “Nicole is entrenched in the hockey community in Grande Prairie. These connections will be invaluable for the team, and we’re excited to see what Nicole accomplishes over the next year.”

Menzies is hoping to bring her experience in event planning, community connection, social media, and local support to her new role with the organization.

“The Storm is the Peace Country’s team,” Menzies says. “I look forward to nurturing and growing relationships between the fans, team, and community, and continuing the tradition of exciting Junior A hockey in the region.”