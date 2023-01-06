The Women of Influence Awards are accepting nominations for local women who have made a positive impact in Grande Prairie.

Women can be nominated in three different categories. The first category is the Young Woman of Influence, which is open to women 30 years old and younger. The second is Trailblazing Woman of Influence, which is for women 31 to 49 years old, and the third category is the Distinguished Woman of Influence, which is for women 50 years and older.

Those who are nominated have made a positive difference in their community by advancing equality, creating opportunities for women, and shattering stereotypes.

Nominations are open until Friday, February 17th. Those who are wanting to nominate someone in their community can find the nomination package on the City of Grande Prairie’s website.

Mariah Braun, Natasha Collins Decoste, and Mieke de Groot were the Women of Influence Award recipients in 2022. This year’s award winners will be recognized at the International Women’s Day award ceremony and luncheon on March 8th.