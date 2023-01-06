The cattlemen of the Peace Country will be gathering this weekend at Evergreen Park. The Peace Country Beef Congress will start Friday with its junior program and run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The day starts with a clinic Friday morning teaching the next generation of cattlemen and women different aspects of bovine care, including showing techniques and grooming. In the afternoon, there will be a show team judging event meant to train and inspire the future ring judges of the industry.

The open show will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 pm. During Saturday’s event, industry members will be able to network with breeders, retailers, and program providers.

Secretary for the Peace Country Beef Congress Emily Key says the premiere cattle event attracts not only those in the cattle industry but also those in the agri-food industry.

“We have lots of sponsors who come out and support our event, and ultimately it is just to bring producers together and people in the agriculture industry to network,” Key says, “while allowing our producers to showcase their cattle to those who are looking to buy and also to businesses around the Peace Country.”

Key adds the event also allows cattle producers to share what they do on a day-to-day basis. Saturday’s trade show and event is intended to create an opportunity for people in the area who aren’t involved in agriculture but are interested in the inner workings of the industry to have an up close and personal view, while also allowing them to ask questions.

Entrance for spectators is free on both Friday and Saturday. Tickets are still on sale for the dinner being held after Friday’s junior program.