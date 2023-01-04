The Municipal District of Greenview is conducting their annual property assessments this week.

From January 4th to 6th assessors will be going around the Grande Cache and Grovedale Areas. Assessors will be in marked cars that will have the Greenview logos on them, and will also have MD of Greenview identification. They are required to present their ID upon request.

The property assessment assigns a dollar value to a property’s worth, which will determine how much tax a property owner has to pay. More information can be found on the MD of Greenview’s website.