Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsAnnual property assessments kick off in MD of Greenview
FeaturedNews

Annual property assessments kick off in MD of Greenview

By Kassandra Patterson
The MD of Greenview sign (Michael Lumsden, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

The Municipal District of Greenview is conducting their annual property assessments this week.

From January 4th to 6th assessors will be going around the Grande Cache and Grovedale Areas. Assessors will be in marked cars that will have the Greenview logos on them, and will also have MD of Greenview identification. They are required to present their ID upon request.

The property assessment assigns a dollar value to a property’s worth, which will determine how much tax a property owner has to pay. More information can be found on the MD of Greenview’s website.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News

2day FM