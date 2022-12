Police are investigating after a man reportedly exposed himself to people inside the South 40 Shoppers Drug Mart. The incident happened around 3 p.m. on December 27th when the suspect was shopping with other customers.

The man is described as 6’0″ with a slim build and short dark hair. He was wearing green pants at the time.

Mounties say they are looking for any witnesses to the indecent act. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.