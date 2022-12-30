The dates have been released for the 46th Annual Grande Prairie Stompede. The five-day event is set to run at Evergreen Park from May 31st to June 4th.

The Stompede includes everything from rodeo and chuckwagon events to arts and culture. There also is a midway, plus a variety of events that highlight the western heritage and culture.

Back in October Stompede Director of Wagons, Dean Dreger told My Grande Prairie Now the second annual Gala and Chuckwagon Tarp Sale will be happening on April 1st.

The first Stompede was held in 1988, with legendary chuckwagon driver Kelly Sutherland as president of the original board.