As of January 1st waste limit will reset at the Clairmont Centre for Recycling and Waste Management for the first time since switching over to the Clairmont Access Program back on November 1st.

Each household taking part in the Access Program will be able to dispose of 1,000 kilograms of free waste in 2023, which is equal to 2,200 pounds. This number is based on the average household disposing of 156 large bags of garbage or 52 full curbside waste collection carts annually.

Each house holds waste weight which is calculated at the card scanners at the scale house, where visitor loads are weighed. The weight tallied will be added to the household’s total for the year. There is no limit on each house’s recycling.

The Clairmont Access Programs’ goal is to streamline waste disposal and environmental stewardship.