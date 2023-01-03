Aquatera will start collecting real Christmas trees during curbside pick up in the City Grande Prairie from January 9th till January 27th. While County of Grande Prairie residents who have curbside waste collection services are can have their trees picked up during curbside collection until January 14th.

All decorations, tinsel, and lights need to be removed from the tree before they can be picked up. Trees also have to be cut down to pieces that are four feet long or shorter, to fit into the curbside collection trucks. Trees need to be put one meter away from the garbage can on collection day.

Artificial trees aren’t accepted for curbside pick up, residents have to take artificial trees to the landfill for disposal. County residents can recycle pre-lit artificial tress through the e-waste program.

Those who don’t have curbside pick up can take their trees to the Clairmont Centre for Recycling and Waste Management.