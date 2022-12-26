The Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview and Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning regions are under a freezing rain warning. Environment Canada says freezing rain has developed over northwestern Alberta, mainly impacting areas to the south of Peace River.

“This freezing rain will continue overnight and end on Monday morning as it advances eastward across the province.”

It’s warned surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.”

- Advertisement -

In Grande Prairie, the forecast is calling for ice pellets or snow at times mixed with freezing rain overnight Sunday. It should end before the morning.