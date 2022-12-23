The North Pole Flight Command Centre says Santa Claus hopes to complete his Christmas Eve Deliveries in under 30 hours this year. Over the years, Father Christmas has made his trip around the globe in between 30 to 32 hours, but he has never been able to crack the 30-hour threshold.

To achieve his goal, Santa and his team have worked with Elf Supervisors in five sectors across the world to compile a database of information he has not had in past years. New technology has allowed the Elf Supervisors to compile descriptions, photos, and videos, and create entry recommendations for homes without a chimney. The work on this database started last summer.

Santa will start his journey by stopping in the Oceania sector first before travelling to the Asian and the Middle East sector. His third stop will be the African and European sector, with the Greenland and South American sector to follow. The Central and North American sector will be his last stop before he heads back to the North Pole Command Centre.

Earlier this week Santa named his starting reindeer team which includes Rudolph, Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, and Blitzen. In a release from the Administration Office at the North Pole, many people think the process of naming Santa’s starting reindeer is a formality.

“Santa takes this very seriously and, obviously, so do the reindeer, You see, in the world of reindeer, there is no higher honour than flying for Santa. They have to earn that honour every year. It is NOT an automatic thing.”

Reindeer apply to fly for Santa in February and go through training and take part in the Reindeer Games, in which they compete in events that test their athletic ability. Those who come out on top of the games show the performance needed to fly on Santa’s team.

“Winning the games does not mean you make Santa’s team either. For example, this year’s Reindeer Games winner, The Mighty Mick, does not fly with Santa. He does win a special assignment but he didn’t make Santa’s starting team.”

Mick possibly could be on Santa’s backup team, but the fact the same nine reindeer keep making the starting team out of the thousands of reindeer that apply is a testament to how special these reindeer are. To fly on Santa’s team, the reindeer have to pass a physical exam and be in their best shape.

Those who are wanting to follow Santa’s trip can do so on the NORAD Santa Tracking Radar.