Even more weather records have been broken in Grande Prairie as an extreme cold warning continues for the region.

Thursday was the coldest December 22nd on record, with a low of minus 42.5 degrees recorded at the Grande Prairie Airport. That’s more than three degrees colder than the previous daily record of minus 38.9 degrees set 58 years ago in 1964.

For the second day in a row, Environment Canada says records for minimum windchill, minimum high temperature, and minimum dew point were also set. The windchill reached minus 52, two points colder than Wednesday and three colder than the previous record of minus 49 also set in 1964.

The day only warmed up to minus 35.1 degrees, much cooler than the previous minimum high record of minus 29.4 degrees from 1996. The minimum dew point was minus 46.7 degrees, significantly lower than the record of minus 40.3 recorded in 2008.

- Advertisement -

Temperatures are beginning to warm up in the region with a high of minus 26 in the forecast for Friday and the temperature expected to hold steady around minus 27 overnight.