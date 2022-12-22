Grande Prairie RCMP is investigating the shooting death of a horse. It first heard about the dead horse found in the area of Range Road 45 and Township Road 742 west of Teepee Creek on December 13th.

The RCMP’s initial investigation found that the horse had died around 24 hours earlier from a single gushot wound. Mounties are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area, may have witnessed the event, and could help with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 780-830-5700 or by contacting Crime Stoppers.