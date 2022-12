The Town of Wembley has postponed its Winter Solstice Parade. With temperatures anticipated to be minus 45 degrees Wednesday night, the town moved the event to December 31st.

“What a great way to ring in the New Year!” Wembley Parks & Recreation says.

The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. on the 31st, with the fireworks starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Town Centre Sports Field.