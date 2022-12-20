The Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital Emergency Department will once again be without a physician from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. Alberta Health Services says it is because of “an unexpected physician shortage.”

Nursing staff will stay on-site doing emergency triage, assessments, and referrals to alternate emergency departments in the area. All 9-1-1 calls are being rerouted to the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital which is 42 kilometres away.

Depending on the severity of the patient some services are available through local pharmacies and Health Link is available 24/7 for all non-emergency health-related questions at 8-1-1.