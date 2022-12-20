The City of Grande Prairie has reached a three-year agreement with CUPE Local 787. The collective agreement will give the city’s unionized employees a retroactive 1.7 per cent pay increase in 2022, and 1.9 per cent increase next year and in 2024.

“CUPE staff are valued members of the City of Grande Prairie’s staff cohort who help deliver high-quality services to residents every day,” says Deputy City Manager Arlen Miller. “The city is encouraged by the result of successful negotiations that balance the need for fair pay with the current economic climate.”

The last agreement expired at the end of 2021.