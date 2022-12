Due to extreme weather conditions in the region, the Northern Spirit Light Show happening at Evergreen Park has cancelled the horse-drawn wagon rides and there will be no hot chocolate or apple cider served. The Peace Draft Horse Club says the cancellations will be in place until the 21st.

The lights will still be on for people to see as they drive through in their vehicles. The show will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. daily until December 31st other than Christmas Day.