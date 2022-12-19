Three schools from the Grande Prairie Public School Division received just over $19,000 in grant funding from the Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta. Ecole Montrose, Maude Clifford Public School and Charles Spencer High School all received to support leadership and mental health initiatives in the school community.

Ecole Montrose was awarded $10,000 towards a student leadership project. Maude Clifford Public School was awarded $5700. The money to Maude Clifford will help the school continue to develop a schoolwide Social Emotional Learning Program. The $3750 Charles Spencer High School was awarded will help support a Student Mental Health support group. The majority of the grants were funded by the Mighty Peace Youth Day legacy fund, supported by the Campbell Family fund.