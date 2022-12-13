Grande Prairie City Council unanimously passed all three readings of the bylaw designating the Old Grande Prairie courthouse, built in 1957, a historic designation during Monday’s council meeting. Bylaw C-1454 was put before the council after a 60-day feedback period, that closed on December 3rd, where the public was able to share any opposition they had about the city making the building a historic landmark.

Councilor Dylan Bressey put forward all three motions for the council to read the bylaw, which was passed unanimously all three times.

By designating the old courthouse a Municipal Historical Landmark, council is recognizing “The lands shall not be destroyed, disturbed, altered, restored, removed, or repaired other than with the written approval of Council or a person appointed by Council.” This highlights the city is the owner of the property and is the property’s caretaker. The city will have to ensure that the building maintains its appearance, and any future alterations will be in line with the guidelines for historic buildings.

This will be the City of Grande Prairie’s 3rd municipal historical resource. The building currently is home to the Grande Prairie Centre for Creative Arts.