Residents in parts of Valleyview will be without water for up to 10 hours as crews are looking to fix a water main break that took place early Monday morning.

The municipality says the break in the water main was located on 49th Street at 51st Avenue, with the affected area at this time 50th Street North to 52nd Avenue and from 5002 52nd Avenue to 50th Street. Officials say residents and businesses on both sides; 49th Street north to 52nd Avenue, both sides, as well 52nd Avenue from 49th Street to 50th Street will also be impacted.

Traffic control measures will remain in place as crews work to fix the issue, and pedestrians are also being asked to please use caution when in the area.