The RCMP has determined no criminal charges are warranted in its investigation of the 2020 Ice Explorer rollover in the Columbia Icefields. Its investigation into the incident that killed three people and seriously injured 14 others on July 18, 2020 has been completed in consultation with the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service.

“While the RCMP is aware of the charges resulting from the regulatory investigation, the criminal standard is high and the criminal investigation is independent, separate and parallel to the OH&S investigation.”

It’s also noted by the RCMP that the investigation was both factually and legally complex.

In May of this year, the tour bus operator was charged with eight counts under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. Brewster Inc. is charged with four counts of failure to ensure the health and safety of a passenger, two counts of failure to ensure the health and safety of a worker, one count of failure to ensure equipment used at a worksite would safely perform its intended function, and one count of failure to ensure that equipment used at a worksite was free from obvious defects.

- Advertisement -

Multiple lawsuits have also been filed against Parks Canada and companies connected to the crash.

Three people were killed when the all-terrain vehicle lost control and rolled down a steep embankment, including a 24-year-old woman from Canoe Narrows, Saskatchewan, a 28-year-old woman from Edmonton, and a 58-year-old man from India.