The community is invited to ring in the new year at the City of Grande Prairie’s New Year’s Eve-ning Out event on Saturday, December 31th at Muskoseepi Park.

The event boasts family-friendly festive indoor and outdoor activities from 6 to 9:30 p.m., including a live fire dancing show from Dream Dance Circus, $1 horse and wagon rides, a skating party with lights and a DJ on the pond, free hot chocolate and cake, children’s activities, and food trucks.

All indoor activities are taking place in the Ernie Radbourne Pavilion. The evening caps off with a fireworks display beginning at 10 p.m. over the Muskoseepi Park reservoir.

Most activities take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Cake hand-out starts at 6 p.m., horse and wagon rides run from 6 to 9 p.m. and the fire dancers perform from 9 to 9:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Keep up with the latest New Year’s Eve-ning Out event details here.