Two people are facing charges after Spirit River RCMP and the Western Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit seized roughly $100,000 of scrap metal, a stolen side-by-side ATV, along with a stolen pickup and gooseneck trailer.

Officials made the seizure on December 2nd after they executed a search warrant on a property outside of Spirit River, related to ongoing investigations into stolen copper wire, vehicles and construction equipment. 36-year-old Tyler Ray Davyduke and Katelynn Mary Burlock Gallagher of Saddle Hills County are both facing possession of stolen property over $5000, and tampering with a vehicle identification charges. Davyduke faces additional charges.

Gallagher was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on January 9th.