UPDATE: The session scheduled for December 7th has been postponed until 2023.

Grande Prairie’s Inclusion Alberta Family Resource Centre says people with developmental disabilities want to and can work and just need the right opportunity to make it happen.

The group has scheduled an information session called “Exploring Opportunities for Creating Employment” on Wednesday, December 7th at 7 p.m. at the Al Robertson Room in Centre 2000.

Billie Jack is the group’s Executive Director of Advocacy and Family Initiatives and says the resources available through the centre can be effectively utilized to create employment possibilities. She adds the information session is a great way to network with other families and support workers facing the same issues.

“It’s an opportunity for families, individuals with disabilities, and maybe their support staff to come together and really listen to the stories of other families, and gain tips and tricks in thinking about creating inclusive employment.”

The session will touch on tapping into a network, approaching employers, and facilitating natural support in an employment setting.

Jack says there are simply too many developmentally disabled people unable to find gainful employment.

“Far too often we hear from parents about the poverty of opportunities for their children. It’s a stark reality of the 75 per cent unemployment rate for youth and adults who are developmentally disabled.”

Light snacks and refreshments will be served.